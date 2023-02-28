Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.