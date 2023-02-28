Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

