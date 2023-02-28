Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,450 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

