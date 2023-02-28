Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.