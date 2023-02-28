Aviva PLC Sells 1,466 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,549 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock worth $829,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.62. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

