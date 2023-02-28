Aviva PLC Sells 20,921 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.