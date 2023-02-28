Aviva PLC Sells 21,157 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

