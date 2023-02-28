Aviva PLC Sells 226 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

