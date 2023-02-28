Aviva PLC Sells 2,962 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

