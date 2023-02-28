Aviva PLC Sells 30,593 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 43.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 18.3 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

BRMK opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $653.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

