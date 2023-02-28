Aviva PLC Sells 31,505 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Union Investments & Development Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

