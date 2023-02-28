Aviva PLC Sells 31,872 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,872 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

