Aviva PLC Sells 34,769 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.