Aviva PLC Sells 350 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

