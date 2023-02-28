Aviva PLC Sells 40,800 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

LU stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lufax

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

