Aviva PLC Sells 46,269 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.83%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

