Aviva PLC Sells 68,661 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,661 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

FE opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

