Aviva PLC Sells 9,943 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

