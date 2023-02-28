Aviva PLC Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $11,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

