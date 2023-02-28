Aviva PLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 0.3 %

IVZ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

