Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

