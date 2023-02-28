Axa S.A. Grows Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 1,098.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,537.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 314,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,721.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $98,536.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,801.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,537.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 314,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,721.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,647 shares of company stock worth $620,216 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLYA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

