Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

