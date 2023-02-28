AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 56,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 31,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

AXS Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of AXS Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of AXS Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

