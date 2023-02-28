AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 11.20% 6.73% 4.47% Applied Materials 24.57% 55.08% 25.53%

Risk & Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AXT and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $141.12 million 1.38 $15.81 million $0.36 12.42 Applied Materials $25.79 billion 3.67 $6.53 billion $7.46 15.02

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AXT and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 4 0 2.67 Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $8.92, suggesting a potential upside of 99.48%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $129.16, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Summary

Applied Materials beats AXT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

