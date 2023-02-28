Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.72 and last traded at C$7.66. 479,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 787,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.80.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

