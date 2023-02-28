Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $394.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

