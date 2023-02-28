Barclays Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($72.34) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.01 and its 200-day moving average is €46.92. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52-week high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.