BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Down 1.6%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.