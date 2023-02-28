Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $52,577,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $23,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 243,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.