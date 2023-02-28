Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

