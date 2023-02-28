Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
