Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.04

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.04 and traded as high as $184.21. Biglari shares last traded at $183.15, with a volume of 3,934 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

