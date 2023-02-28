Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.04

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.04 and traded as high as $184.21. Biglari shares last traded at $183.15, with a volume of 3,934 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Biglari Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
