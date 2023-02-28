Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $638.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

