Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

