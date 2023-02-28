Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 13.32% 8.36% 4.00% Blucora 3.12% 15.60% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 4.12 $15.54 million $0.49 31.74 Blucora $885.20 million 1.48 $7.76 million $0.56 48.55

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blucora 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Blucora has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats Crescent Capital BDC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Blucora

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

