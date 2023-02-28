Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,521.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,034.42. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,537.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.