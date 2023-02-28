Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 40,134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 167,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 36,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 1,217,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,603,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 123.9% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 10,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

