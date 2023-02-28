Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($34,994.57).

Braemar Trading Up 1.5 %

BMS opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Braemar Plc has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Braemar alerts:

Braemar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.