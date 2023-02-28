Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($34,994.57).
Braemar Trading Up 1.5 %
BMS opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Braemar Plc has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Braemar Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.