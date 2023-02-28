Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading 0% Higher

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 116,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 319,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

