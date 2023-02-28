Canadian Tire (CTC.A) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$164.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$196.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$181.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$181.00 to C$203.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00.

2/7/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$182.00 to C$181.00.

2/7/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$234.00 to C$222.00.

2/1/2023 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$160.00.

1/30/2023 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$169.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.65. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

