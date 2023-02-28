Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 508.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

