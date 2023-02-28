Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 606,840 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a PE ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.