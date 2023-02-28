Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

