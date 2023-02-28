Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) versus Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Financial Analysis

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $6.81 million 7.50 -$31.66 million ($0.27) -1.52

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -393.68% -160.74% -103.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 499.34%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Aspira Women’s Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

