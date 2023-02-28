Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 7.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $11.00. The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.64. 12,258,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,610,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 11.5 %

About Carvana

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

