Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Cascades Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

