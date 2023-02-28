cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 5.3%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 63,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 194,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
cbdMD Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.12.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 170.60%.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
