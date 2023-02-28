cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 5.3%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 63,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 194,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

cbdMD Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 170.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

cbdMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.