CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CDL Hospitality Trusts to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors 13.16% 0.47% 2.25%

Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 152.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CDL Hospitality Trusts is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 2 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors 2332 12060 13423 309 2.42

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CDL Hospitality Trusts and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.04%. Given CDL Hospitality Trusts’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDL Hospitality Trusts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A 7.41 CDL Hospitality Trusts Competitors $905.57 million $156.93 million 12.62

CDL Hospitality Trusts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CDL Hospitality Trusts rivals beat CDL Hospitality Trusts on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

