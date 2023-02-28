Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.08.

CE opened at $117.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

